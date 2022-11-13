Home States Kerala

Letter row: Statement recorded, says Anavoor Nagappan, Crime Branch denies it

The crime branch has until Tuesday to submit a preliminary inquiry report to state police chief Anil Kant.

Published: 13th November 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran drinks water after she managed to enter her office with police protection. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan and the crime branch took contradictory positions on the probe into the ‘letter row’, with the latter denying the leader’s claim that he had given his statement to it.

The controversy pertains to the surfacing of a letter, purportedly written by involving Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to Anavoor seeking a list of party workers for temporary appointments in the corporation. Both crime branch and Vigilance have taken up a probe.

In the morning, Anavoor told reporters that he had given his statement to the Crime Branch on Wednesday itself. Denying this, Crime Branch SP S Madhusoodanan told TNIE that his officers could not record the CPM leader’s statement as he had sought more time. He said crime branch officials had telephoned Anavoor seeking his time. The SP said he was not aware of Nagappan’s statements to the media. However, Nagappan reiterated his claim. “I have given my statement to the crime branch. I don’t know about the SP’s statement (to the media),” he told TNIE.

The crime branch has until Tuesday to submit a preliminary inquiry report to state police chief Anil Kant. Sources close to the agency said the team is unlikely to record Anavoor’s statement as the government has instructed the police to submit its report before the case comes up for consideration by the High Court.

The crime branch has only recorded the statement from Arya, who claimed her signature might have been forged. The sleuths also want to record the statement of Works Standing Committee Chairman DR Anil.
Meanwhile, Nagappan reiterated to the media that he had not seen the letter. He said Arya was innocent and said the probe by CPM will begin soon.

VIG RECORDS STATEMENT OF MAYOR, ANAVOOR
T’Puram: The Vigilance has recorded statements of Mayor Arya Rajendran and CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan in the complaint lodged by former BJP corporation councillor G S Sreekumar. Sreekumar’s statement was also recorded, sources said. Vigilance SP K E Baiju said the statements were recorded and further action will be taken accordingly. He also said that the Vigilance could register an FIR only after completing a preliminary probe.

CPM to launch counter campaign
T’Puram: The CPM district secretariat which met here on Saturday decided to organise major campaigns in support of the mayor. The mode of the campaign and the date will be finalised after the LDF protest in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 15.

