Arya Rajendran letter row: Crime Branch likely to give report today, says detailed probe required

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch is likely to submit its preliminary report in the letter row involving Mayor Arya Rajendran, to State Police Chief Anil Kant today. The Crime Branch is likely to recommend the DGP for a detailed investigation after registering a case into the letter row. According to the CB team, more investigation is required as the controversial letter has not been recovered so far.



The officers also said that they could not conclude that the letter is forged as the letter is yet to be traced. Both the Crime Branch and Vigilance received only the screenshot of the letter and also have recorded the statement of two corporation employees - Vinod and Girish - at the Mayor' s office.



The deadline for the Crime Branch to submit the preliminary inquiry report was on Tuesday. The state government has already instructed the police to submit the report before the High Court considers the case.



Destroyed my letter, says DR Anil



Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation by Vigilance into the issue is also going on. In his statement before the Crime Branch and Vigilance, Works Standing Committee Chairman DR Anil claimed that he

Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

destroyed the letter that he prepared.

During interrogation, DR Anil admitted that he had prepared a letter to be sent to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking Kudumbasree workers for appointment as daily wage labourers at SAT hospital. He also told the sleuths that later he destroyed the letter. Anil, however, maintained that he was not aware of the controversial letter, purportedly written by the Mayor to the CPM district secretary.



Protest continues



Meanwhile, the protests by the BJP and UDF councillors continue at the corporation office demanding the resignation of the Mayor. Curiously, BJP councillors protested on the terrace of the corporation office raising slogans demanding the dismissal of the governing council and later took out a march to the Mayor's office. They are also likely to take out a march towards the Museum police station in protest against the delay in registering a case in connection with the letter row. UDF activists also took out a march towards the corporation office and they tried to barge into the premises by pushing the front gate. However, the police locked the gate and had a minor scuffle with the protesters.

