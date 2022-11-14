Kerala govt plans to ban transportation of pigs to contain swine flu threat

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the African swine fever (ASF) spreading rapidly, the government is considering a total ban on transportation of pigs in the state. According to the department of animal husbandry, the disease has been confirmed in six districts while the results of samples from Thiruvananthapuram are expected on Monday. More than 2,000 pigs have been culled as of Saturday and the number is expected to go up. As the disease is highly contagious causing 100% mortality, the department has decided to impose stringent restrictions in infected districts.

“We have banned transportation of pigs from across the border till January 16, 2023, in view of the rapid spread of ASF. However, as the disease spreads through contacts we are planning to impose restrictions on movement of pigs inside the state. Mass culling is in progress in farms located within one sq km around the places where the disease has been confirmed. We have deployed staff at checkposts to stop illegal smuggling of pigs from outside the state,” Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchu Rani told TNIE.

According to animal husbandry department deputy director Dr R Venugopal, the spread of the disease has been confirmed in six districts, including Wayanad, Kannur, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kottayam and Idukki. The samples from Thiruvananthapuram district have been sent to Bhopal High Security Animal Disease Laboratory and the results are expected on Monday. Culling of pigs is in progress in Idukki and Wayanad districts.

“Pigs are brought to Kerala from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and even north-eastern states like Mizoram. We suspect the infection spread in the state from pigs brought from Mizoram. However, now it is spreading from farm to farm through vehicles transporting feeds. We are planning to impose lockdown like restrictions to break the chain. Transportation of pigs from farms will be completely banned for three weeks to contain the rapid spread. There is no vaccination to prevent ASF and the only method to curb the spread is culling,” said Dr Venugopal.

According to veterinarians, poultry waste, slaughter waste and pig meat waste are being provided as feed to pig farms in the state. It is suspected that the disease is spreading through the feed. Though farmers have been instructed to provide cooked meat as feed to pigs, most of them are feeding the pigs with raw meat. Such practices increase the possibility of the spread of the disease, they said.

