Home States Kerala

Nine girls go missing from shelter home in Kottayam, caught in six hours

The incident came to light when the shelter authorities went to the rooms of the inmates to wake them up around 5:30 am.

Published: 14th November 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Missing

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Nine girls from a private shelter home at Manganam in Kottayam district of Kerala went missing in the wee hours on Monday. In the ensuing search of the police, they were found in one of the inmates’ house at Elanji near Piravom by noon.

The incident came to light when the shelter authorities went to the rooms of the inmates to wake them up around 5:30 am.

The shelter home, run by NGO Mahila Samakhya, is accredited under the social justice department and the child welfare committee.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the shelter home authorities, the Kottayam West police station launched a search operation to locate the girls and found them in one of the inmates’ houses at
Elanji.

According to police, the missing girls, including POSCO case victims, were staying in connection with various cases. They were housed in the shelter upon the direction from the CWC.

"The girls were protesting for the past few days saying they wanted to leave the shelter home. But they cannot be allowed to leave as it requires special permission from the CWC, the court. However, they were found missing in the morning," the senior official said.

Meanwhile, local residents said they could hear the screaming of girls at night. The police have started bringing back the girls to Kottayam. However, the police are yet to make a decision on the further stay of the girls.

This is the third such incident reported from Kottayam in recent months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Missing Girls Kottayam NGO
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp