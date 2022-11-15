Home States Kerala

Legends of Kerala football join hands to set up academy

Retired DGP Rishiraj Singh is the chief advisor of the academy.

Published: 15th November 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman unveils the logo of Novus Soccer Academy in Malappuram on Monday

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman unveils the logo of Novus Soccer Academy in Malappuram on Monday

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Legends of Kerala football have joined hands to set up a new academy, aiming to establish a professional club by the end of 2028. Novus Soccer Academy is led by former Indian captain U Sharaf Ali and I M Vijayan is appointed the technical advisor. Former Kerala team captain Victor Manjila is the training advisor while K T Chacko, Kurikesh Mathew, Jo Paul Ancheri, and Asif Saheer are part of the special observation panel.  The website of the academy was launched at a function held in Malappuram on Monday. 

Chief coordinator Sharaf Ali said the academy will be launched in five phases. “We will coach children in the 6-16 age group. In the first phase, Non-Residential Novus Academy and E-Novus Academy will be launched. The Non-Residential Academy will be run in association with the schools in the state. The schools will need to give access to their grounds to associate with the academy.

All other support, including syllabus and modern equipment for football training, will be provided by the academy. The students who perform well will get scholarships and chances to play for professional clubs,” Sharaf Ali said.  The E-Novus Academy provides online coaching to students across the state. In the second phase, a residential academy will be set up at Areekode.

“The residential academy will have a FIFA-standard turf and other high-class facilities, including a gymnasium and a sports hostel,” he said. 

The football legends plan to establish a professional football club under the academy. “In the third phase, the academy will set up a sports complex with a basketball court, volleyball court, badminton court, and a swimming pool. In the fourth phase, special training programmes for coaches and referees will be launched. In the fifth phase, a professional football club will be formed under the academy.

The goal will be achieved by 2028,” he said. Sharaf Ali said the academy will help create good national and international players for the country. “It is my dream project. As it demands huge financial investment, I had to do a lot of homework before launching it. My friends and former teammates supported me,” Sharaf Ali said.

Retired DGP Rishiraj Singh is the chief advisor of the academy. Kamal Varadoor and P C Sasidharan are the media advisor and legal advisor, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football academy
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp