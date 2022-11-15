Milk to cost more in Kerala, Milma wants Rs 6 hike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Milk is set to get dearer with the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) recommending a hike of Rs 6 to Rs 8 per litre citing steep rise in input cost. Confirming an increase in price, Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani said the government will take a call on the rate of hike after talks with Milma on Tuesday. “We have no option. We need to hike the price of milk,” she said. Chinchu had earlier said a hike of Rs 5 per litre is likely.

Milma chairman K S Mani said a panel appointed by the federation had opined that an appropriate rise in milk price was inevitable for supporting dairy farmers, by ensuring a remunerative price that matches their efforts. The panel had suggested a price rise of Rs 6 to Rs 8 per litre, saying only such a hike will ensure that a dairy farmer gets at least Rs 6 after the deduction of commission and other expenses.

Must increase price by November 21: Milma

The panel is expected to submit its final report on Tuesday. As per Milma, the price hike has to be implemented by November 21. The price of milk in Kerala is dictated by the rate set by Milma. It had last increased milk price by Rs 4 per litre on September 19, 2019. Though a hike of Rs 5 per litre was sought, the government did not approve it.

Instead, a subsidy is being offered since August this year to manage production costs. The Milma-appointed panel has one representative each of the dairy department of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and the Regional Agriculture Research Station.

