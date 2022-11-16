Congress leadership in Kerala reject reports of K Sudhakaran's resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as reports come out saying that State Congress President K Sudhakaran has offered to step down, the Congress leadership outrightly rejected the same. As per reports, K Sudhakaran, who is in the eye of a storm after his controversial remarks on Jawaharlal Nehru drew flak from various corners including within the party, offered to resign and wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi.

However senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala came out in support of Sudhakaran and termed the so-called resignation letter 'fake'.

Talking to reporters at his house here, Chennithala denied television reports about Sudhakaran's resignation offer.

"I spoke to Sudhakaran and he denied writing to Rahul Gandhi expressing his desire to step down. He does not want a certificate either from the BJP or the CPM. The issues between Sudhakaran and IUML will be discussed and settled within the UDF. Sudhakaran has always been a true secular leader," said Chennithala.

Another senior Congress leader, close to Sudhakaran, also confirmed to TNIE that the PCC Chief had not written such a letter to Rahul Gandhi.

"This is nothing but fake news, an apparent effort to create a rift between Sudhakaran and Satheesan. Sudhakaran will soon issue a denial statement," he said.

Sudhakaran is currently admitted at MIMS Hospital in Kannur. In view of his hospitalisation, the party high power Political Affairs Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.

There were reports about Sudhakaran offering to step down a day after Opposition Leader VD Satheesan publicly snubbed the State Congress chief for his repeated controversial remarks in support of the RSS. On Tuesday, Satheesan had told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that K Sudhakaran's remark about Jawaharlal Nehru accommodating communal fascism, should be viewed seriously. Satheesan's open response had apparently irked Sudhakaran. However he chose not to respond publicly.

As per reports, Sudhakaran has decided to step down as he was peeved with Satheesan for not extending him adequate support.

Reportedly, health issues have also been stated as the reason.

Congress sources, however, pointed out that if Sudhakaran was keen to resign, he would have sent his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and not Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile the IUML's high power meeting is being held in Kozhikode today to discuss the K Sudhakaran's controversial statements.

