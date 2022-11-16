Home States Kerala

Kerala economy grows 12.01 per cent after ‘-ve’ year

Buoyed by a surge in tourism-related segments, Kerala’s economy is on the path to revival after a two-year slump brought on by the pandemic.

Published: 16th November 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Economy, money

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Buoyed by a surge in tourism-related segments, Kerala’s economy is on the path to revival after a two-year slump brought on by the pandemic. As per the data released by the economics and statistics department on Tuesday, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2021-22 showed a robust growth of 12.01%, its fastest in a decade, owing to the lower base of previous year. This is much faster than the national economic growth rate of 8.7% in 2021-22.

Kerala’s GSDP growth rate was negative in 2020-21 (-8.43%) and just 0.9% in 2019-20, owing to the slowdown induced by Covid. In absolute terms, Kerala’s GSDP stood at Rs 5,73,591.46 crore in the fiscal year ending March, compared to Rs 5,12,076.08 crore in 2020-21. The state’s economy also surpassed its highest level, Rs 5,59,194.18 crore reported in 2019-20.

Amid sectors, hotels and restaurants grew at a scorching pace of 114.03%, the fastest by any segment. They were followed by air transport which registered a growth of 74.94%. In 2020-21, both the segments had recorded negative growth of -58.76% and -67.45%, respectively, courtesy the pandemic and the travel restrictions. However, M A Oommen, honorary fellow of Thiruvananthapuram-based Centre for Development Studies, said the GSDP data was nothing to write home about.

Manufacturing sector not doing well

“First of all, the growth comes from the low base of previous financial year. Secondly, serviceoriented sectors boosted it,” M A Oommen said, adding that manufacturing and agriculture sectors are not contributing meaningfully to the state’s economy.

As per the data, the share of agriculture, forestry and fishing in Kerala economy fell from 8.26% in 2020-21 to 7.72% in 2021- 22, despite the sector growing by 4.64% in 2021-22. “Agriculture has been the forte of Kerala economy all along, as the state is well-endowed by nature.

The once-flourishing sector now has a marginal presence in the state’s economy,” said Oommen. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector, which generates jobs, has not been doing well. It grew by just 3.63% in 2021-22, compared to 2.39% in the previous year. Manufacturing sector only has a 10.53% share in the state’s economy, as per the data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala economy Negative year GDP GSDP
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp