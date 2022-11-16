Home States Kerala

Kerala police taste the ‘fruit’ of cop’s kindness

Salim T M, sub-inspector of  Malayalapuzha police station, near here, was on patrol on the Kumbazha-Konni route at around 11am on Tuesday. 

Published: 16th November 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalapuzha sub-inspector Salim T M collecting fruits from Kumbazha-Konni Road | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

Malayalapuzha sub-inspector Salim T M collecting fruits from Kumbazha-Konni Road | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Recent ire against the Kerala Police, after one of their officers was accused of stealing fruits from a vendor, turned to praise as social media hailed the force for the prompt act of kindness by a cop in Pathanamthitta.

Salim T M, sub-inspector of  Malayalapuzha police station, near here, was on patrol on the Kumbazha-Konni route at around 11 am on Tuesday. “We were moving towards Vettoor, when we saw at least four plastic crates filled with fruits fall on the road from a goods autorickshaw.

The fruit seller’s vehicle had hit a pothole and some of the goods were damaged by passing traffic. Our driver - civil police officer Unnikrishnan - immediately stopped the jeep and I stepped out to help the fruit seller gather the undamaged fruits. It’s not as if I did something great; it is the duty of a police officer to help a person in need,” Salim said.

The fruit vendor was effusive in his praise of the SI, who also managed the traffic jam that formed following the incident. Salim, a native of Anappara, in Pathanamthitta, has been with the force for around 29 years ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala police Fruit vendor Social media
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp