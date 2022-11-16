Kerala police taste the ‘fruit’ of cop’s kindness

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Recent ire against the Kerala Police, after one of their officers was accused of stealing fruits from a vendor, turned to praise as social media hailed the force for the prompt act of kindness by a cop in Pathanamthitta.

Salim T M, sub-inspector of Malayalapuzha police station, near here, was on patrol on the Kumbazha-Konni route at around 11 am on Tuesday. “We were moving towards Vettoor, when we saw at least four plastic crates filled with fruits fall on the road from a goods autorickshaw.

The fruit seller’s vehicle had hit a pothole and some of the goods were damaged by passing traffic. Our driver - civil police officer Unnikrishnan - immediately stopped the jeep and I stepped out to help the fruit seller gather the undamaged fruits. It’s not as if I did something great; it is the duty of a police officer to help a person in need,” Salim said.

The fruit vendor was effusive in his praise of the SI, who also managed the traffic jam that formed following the incident. Salim, a native of Anappara, in Pathanamthitta, has been with the force for around 29 years ago.

