Bill to remove Kerala governor as chancellor soon; House session from Dec 5

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent move to checkmate Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the state government has decided to convene the seventh session of the state assembly from December 5, so as to bring in legislation removing him as chancellor of universities in the state. Sources said the government is also exploring the scope of extending the assembly session to January 2023 so as to drop the governor’s policy address in the House.

With the cabinet recommending to convene an assembly session, the ordinance cleared last week to strip the governor of the chancellor role has become invalid. The cabinet finalised the session keeping in mind the governor’s move to send the ordinance to the President for approval. It was pointed out that the assembly may not be able to bring in legislation in the House, if the ordinance is pending before the President.

Sources said the government plans to convene the session in phases with the first to be held for nine days from December 5 to 15. The House will then take a temporary vacation for Christmas without proroguing the assembly, and can continue the session in the first week of January. Once the House convenes on December 5, the Business Advisory Committee can take a call on the schedule. Since the session in January will be part of the final session of 2022, there won’t be any policy address.

Sources said the government is also exploring the scope to convert the seventh session as a full budget session, that may get extended up to February. “The government is exploring all possibilities, including whether the state budget for 2023-24 can be presented in this session. In that case, the full budget too will get passed in the session. However a final call will be taken only after looking into other aspects. The government will also speak to the Opposition in this regard,” said sources.

Meanwhile gearing up for a bigger fight against the governor and the Union Government, the state is also exploring the scope of joining hands with other states facing similar situation in the education sector. It’s learnt that the government has decided to study ongoing issues in higher education in other Opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Rajasthan, where state governments are in a tussle with the respective governors over various issues. Sources said the government entrusted a senior official - Ishita Roy, principal secretary of higher education - with the task of studying and coming up with a report on the same.

The CPM leadership has already decided to join hands with neighbouring DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu in its fight against the governors. The Left feels that studying various aspects of these issues in other states will help in its move to remove the governor as chancellor.

Cabinet decisions

Issues conditional nod to purchase four Innova Crysta cars for official use of High Court judges.

M T Sindhu, joint director of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to be appointed as financial advisor to vice chairperson, Kerala State Planning Board, on deputation for three years. The cabinet decided to create the post on a co-terminus basis.

Validates the order bringing in partial amendment in the salary revision to employees of the Regional Cancer Centre, based on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The academic and non-academic employees of the Malabar Cancer Centre will be given salary revision on conditional basis.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent move to checkmate Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the state government has decided to convene the seventh session of the state assembly from December 5, so as to bring in legislation removing him as chancellor of universities in the state. Sources said the government is also exploring the scope of extending the assembly session to January 2023 so as to drop the governor’s policy address in the House. With the cabinet recommending to convene an assembly session, the ordinance cleared last week to strip the governor of the chancellor role has become invalid. The cabinet finalised the session keeping in mind the governor’s move to send the ordinance to the President for approval. It was pointed out that the assembly may not be able to bring in legislation in the House, if the ordinance is pending before the President. Sources said the government plans to convene the session in phases with the first to be held for nine days from December 5 to 15. The House will then take a temporary vacation for Christmas without proroguing the assembly, and can continue the session in the first week of January. Once the House convenes on December 5, the Business Advisory Committee can take a call on the schedule. Since the session in January will be part of the final session of 2022, there won’t be any policy address. Sources said the government is also exploring the scope to convert the seventh session as a full budget session, that may get extended up to February. “The government is exploring all possibilities, including whether the state budget for 2023-24 can be presented in this session. In that case, the full budget too will get passed in the session. However a final call will be taken only after looking into other aspects. The government will also speak to the Opposition in this regard,” said sources. Meanwhile gearing up for a bigger fight against the governor and the Union Government, the state is also exploring the scope of joining hands with other states facing similar situation in the education sector. It’s learnt that the government has decided to study ongoing issues in higher education in other Opposition-ruled states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Rajasthan, where state governments are in a tussle with the respective governors over various issues. Sources said the government entrusted a senior official - Ishita Roy, principal secretary of higher education - with the task of studying and coming up with a report on the same. The CPM leadership has already decided to join hands with neighbouring DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu in its fight against the governors. The Left feels that studying various aspects of these issues in other states will help in its move to remove the governor as chancellor. Cabinet decisions Issues conditional nod to purchase four Innova Crysta cars for official use of High Court judges. M T Sindhu, joint director of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to be appointed as financial advisor to vice chairperson, Kerala State Planning Board, on deputation for three years. The cabinet decided to create the post on a co-terminus basis. Validates the order bringing in partial amendment in the salary revision to employees of the Regional Cancer Centre, based on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The academic and non-academic employees of the Malabar Cancer Centre will be given salary revision on conditional basis.