Now, Anavoor Nagappan’s letter to co-op society surfaces

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM’s Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan is again in news after another job recommendation letter written by him, this time to a cooperative society, went viral on social media.

The letter named two persons to be appointed to the posts of junior clerk and driver at the Thiruvananthapuram District Mercantile Cooperative Society. It also asked the society management to put the appointment of attender on hold. Anavoor confirmed the letter dated July 6, 2021 was original. He claimed there was nothing wrong in it. The society was financially weak and hence it was directed to hold the appointment to the attender post, he said.

As per law, appointment to a primary credit society should be fair and transparent. Vacancies should be notified through newspapers and candidates should be selected via an examination and interview. The examination should be conducted by an empanelled agency of the cooperative department. Maximum marks for the examination and interview are 80 and 20, respectively.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM’s Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan is again in news after another job recommendation letter written by him, this time to a cooperative society, went viral on social media. The letter named two persons to be appointed to the posts of junior clerk and driver at the Thiruvananthapuram District Mercantile Cooperative Society. It also asked the society management to put the appointment of attender on hold. Anavoor confirmed the letter dated July 6, 2021 was original. He claimed there was nothing wrong in it. The society was financially weak and hence it was directed to hold the appointment to the attender post, he said. As per law, appointment to a primary credit society should be fair and transparent. Vacancies should be notified through newspapers and candidates should be selected via an examination and interview. The examination should be conducted by an empanelled agency of the cooperative department. Maximum marks for the examination and interview are 80 and 20, respectively.