Bharat Jodo Yatra evoking good response: CPM report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Kerala CPM continues to be critical of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party central leadership has observed that the movement has been evoking good response in southern states.

The political report by the party central committee (CC) termed the yatra an effort to unify Congress and retain its position by strengthening links with the masses. Senior CPM leaders from the state had criticised the Bharat Jodo Yatra spending more days in Left-ruled Kerala, while it hasn’t spent as many days in many BJP-ruled states.

The Kerala CPM had raised this criticism in the open, and later during discussions at the central committee. However the CC report makes no mention about the criticism and said, “The Congress party launched its Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Srinagar spanning over 150 days. This has evoked a significant response particularly in the southern states.

As it enters BJP strongholds, we will have to watch the response of the common man. Given the disarray within the Congress and the defection of many of its leaders to the BJP, this yatra appears as an effort to unify the party and salvage its position by strengthening its links with the people,” said the report.

Governor trying to destabilise state govt: CC

The CPM’s political report also pointed at alleged efforts by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to destabilise the state government. It said that while the IUML and RSP in the UDF have categorically condemned the governor’s actions, the Congress party is equivocal. The governor is functioning to further the political objective of the ruling BJP to destabilise the LDF government.

The latest is his salvo against Kerala’s higher education system, the report said. “The manner in which the governor demanded the resignation of vice-chancellors in his capacity as the chancellor of universities in the state has no authority given by the University Acts passed by the state legislature,” it said. Referring to the governor expressing ‘displeasure’ in the finance minister, the report said the governor has no authority to seek a minister’s resignation.

