Kerala: 19-year-old model gang-raped inside a car in Kochi

By Online Desk

KOCHI: A 19-year-old model was allegedly gang-raped inside a car here on Thursday night.

Three Kerala youths and a woman from Rajasthan were taken into custody on Friday in connection with the sexual assault.

The Ernakulam South police have arrested the three men, two from Kodungallur and one from Ernakulam, and the 21-year-old woman from Rajasthan who was also into modeling, a report said.

The survivor, who hails from Kasaragod, was sexually assaulted inside a car on Thursday night.

The model and her friend, one of the accused, had gone to a DJ party at a pub near the Cochin Shipyard. Around 10 pm the victim fell unconscious. The three youths agreed to drop her at her residence but surprisingly, the victim's friend did not join them. En route, the youths assaulted her inside the car. Later, they dropped her at her lodging in Kakkanad.

Upon information from the survivor's friend, the police shifted the rape survivor to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamasserry.

Ernakulam South police have registered a case and are investigating.

