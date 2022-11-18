Home States Kerala

Lotteries department may go for QR codes on tickets

There are complaints that the results published by private parties on YouTube and social media pages carried mistakes. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state lotteries department is exploring the possibility of introducing QR codes on its tickets. This is to help customers easily check the draw results on the department website through their mobile phones. A slew of measures are being planned to prevent frauds related to the result announcement, said an officer.

“The results are live telecast on TV channels. Still, some people are either ignorant or unable to check it on TV. There are complaints that the results published by private parties on YouTube and social media pages carried mistakes. 

To prevent this, the department is making efforts to publish official results on these media,” the officer said. An official YouTube channel to live telecast the draw is the immediate plan. Trial runs conducted in recent days were successful.  It will also be released through social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter in the next phase. The department has seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries. All the results will be made available on the new media platforms in phases. The department also plans legal steps against private new media who pose as official handles of the department. Efforts will be taken to ban media that publish wrong results.

Pooja Bumper
The sale of the Pooja Bumper lottery is progressing well. As many as 35.36 lakh tickets were sold until Thursday. A total of 39 lakh tickets were printed and the department expects them to be sold out before the draw on November 20.

50-50, Akshaya to interchange
Wednesday’s Akshaya and Sunday’s 50-50 will interchange starting November 23. Akshaya is priced at I40 per ticket and 50-50 lottery at I50. Agents had requested the department to change the I50 ticket to a weekday. They cited that the footfall in public places would be lower on a holiday and a low-priced ticket would be ideal on the day.

