Anthikkad native abducts former classmate, harasses her sexually

The woman’s husband had already filed a missing person complaint in Kunnamkulam on the day of the incident.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: An Anthikkad native man allegedly abducted his former classmate and sexually harassed her after which he dropped her in Thrissur town the next day. Police are on the hunt for the man, while his friend who arranged a car for him to escape, was arrested.

The horrifying incident happened on November 16. As per the complaint lodged by the Kunnamkulam native woman, who is married and a mother of two children, her former classmate Aromal Raj, visited her on November 16 afternoon. After calling the woman to the car in the name of speaking something important, Aromal Raj pushed her into the car and drove away.

The complaint said she was kidnapped around 3pm and was dropped in Thrissur town around 7.30 am on November 17. The woman, who was in shock, approached Thrissur Town East police, who then contacted Kunnamkulam police. The woman’s husband had already filed a missing person complaint in Kunnamkulam on the day of the incident.

The woman alleged that Aromal Raj used to pester her with messages on social media. It was alleged that the accused sexually harassed the woman after abducting her.

After the woman’s husband filed a missing case, the police traced the car which was used to abduct her. It was a Benz car in which Aromal abducted the woman, but after knowing that the police identified him, Aromal’s friend Sherin arranged another car for him to escape.The police on Friday arrested Sherin while the location of the main accused is being traced.

