Kerala: 32 deaths in prisons until mid-Aug, six of them suicides

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a shocking revelation, 32 prisoners died while serving time in jails in the state in the first eight months of 2022. As per the data released by the Prisons Department of deaths until August 15, six were unnatural deaths as the inmates died by suicide, while the rest were natural deaths as the prisoners died at government hospitals while undergoing treatment for ailments.

Natural deaths are those caused due to aging or heart, liver or kidney ailments, cancer or alcohol withdrawal, said officials. Of the 32 total deaths this year, Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail reported the maximum (10), followed by Viyyur Central Prison (6).

Last year, 29 natural deaths and 11 unnatural deaths occurred in Kerala jails, as per the Prison Statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau. The deaths of prisoners often create issues for officials as the kin of the deceased allege foul play. This happened earlier this year when Shafeeq, who was in judicial custody in Kakkanad district jail, died while under treatment at Kottayam MCH on January 13.

Ill health, liquor withdrawal behind many deaths

Though prison officials maintained that Shafeeq was admitted after he suffered a fall following a seizure in Kakkanad district jail and the doctor who conducted the post-mortem said he died due to a blood clot in his brain caused by the fall, his relatives alleged that Shafeeq died of custodial torture.

Meanwhile, officials said most of the suicides took place when inmates were out on parole. They pointed out the example of Gireesh Kumar, who was an inmate of Thiruvananthapuram Central Prison. He died by suicide in May while out on special parole given in view of the Covid situation.

In another instance, Mohammed Irphan, an inmate of Kozhikode District Jail died in a road mishap in May after he escaped from the Mental Care Centre , where he had been admitted.

DIG Prisons (Central Zone) Aji Kumar said unnatural deaths were low in the state’s jails.“Health issues are the main reason for an inmate’s death. If a prisoner was caught by local residents and handed over to police, he may appear okay from the outside, but might have suffered internal injuries. He then collapses and dies in jail. In several deaths, inmates experienced withdrawal syndrome and died when they could not get liquor,” Kumar said.

150 PRISON SUICIDES IN INDIA LAST YEAR

As many as 150 prisoners died by suicide in jails across the country in 2021. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of suicides (34) followed by Haryana (14) and Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal (10 each)

