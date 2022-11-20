Home States Kerala

Undeclared ban on Shashi Tharoor in Congress

Kannur DCC too backed out from holding a talk on ‘Democracy, Secularism and Politics; Nehruvian Perspective’ on Wednesday at Kannur Chamber Hall.

Published: 20th November 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of his keenly-watched Malabar tour, Shashi Tharoor is facing an undeclared ban in the Congress. The Youth Congress (YC) and the Kannur DCC have backed out of seminars they were scheduled to hold on Sunday and Wednesday with Tharoor as the main speaker.

When he landed at Karipur airport on Saturday, Tharoor was in for a rude jolt as the YC, which was supposed to organise a talk on ‘Sangh Parivar and Challenges to Secularism’ at the KP Kesava Menon Hall on Sunday, had backed out. Following this, he was huddled with his close confidant MP M K Raghavan, who is the chief coordinator of Tharoor’s Malabar programmes. It is reliably learnt that Koduvally-based Congress affiliated organisation — Jawahar Youth Foundation — will organise the event on Sunday.

The Malappuram DCC’s plan to give Tharoor a rousing reception at their office was also scrapped. Instead, Tharoor will visit the party office on Tuesday at 9am, Malappuram Congress chief VS Joy confirmed to TNIE.  

Kannur DCC too backed out from holding a talk on ‘Democracy, Secularism and Politics; Nehruvian Perspective’ on Wednesday at Kannur Chamber Hall.

Even when the state Congress top brass claims that they are unfazed about Tharoor making ripples, the knee-jerk reactions show that they are a worried lot.

Top party and YC leaders did not respond to TNIE’s calls for comment. Tharoor, meanwhile, feigned ignorance about the so-called ban. “I don’t have any enemies in the party. The party has not imposed any ban. The programmes in Malabar were decided earlier,” he told the media. Tharoor is scheduled to kick off his four-day Malabar tour on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor congress
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp