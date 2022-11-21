Home States Kerala

In U-14 tennis tourney, Novak Nadal turns heads

For this same reason, a 12-year-old participant has become a popular figure at the Under-14 district championships under way in Kochi.

Published: 21st November 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Tennis Racket photo

Image used for representational purposes. (File photo | AP)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Keralites are no strangers when it comes to giving interesting names to their kids, mostly after famous personalities from sports, films and global politics. So, we have people like Marx, Lenin, Maradona and the like among us.

For this same reason, a 12-year-old participant has become a popular figure at the Under-14 district championships underway in Kochi. The young tennis player is named Novak Nadal, after the two legends of the game, Serbian player Novak Djokovic and Spanish player Rafael Nadal.

Interestingly, Novak Nadal’s parents named him even before they knew that he too, like his namesakes who share 43 Grand Slam titles between them, will show an interest in tennis! 

“Sanoj Kumar, my husband, is a huge tennis fan and Novak and Nadal are his favourites,” said Seeliya Kunhimon, the boy’s mother. Officially named Novak Nadal Sanoj, the youngster studies at Indian Public School, Kochi.

However, it’s not just his father’s love for tennis that prompted the parents to name the kid after the famous players. “Ours was an interreligious marriage. Sanoj is a Hindu and I am a Muslim. We did not want our child’s name to be after a religion,” Seeliya said. 

Novak Nadal, however, is not amused by the attention he is getting. “I do like playing tennis. I am not a pro, but I play decently, and above all, I enjoy it,” he said, adding that he wanted to make a career in sports. “I like playing tennis and football. So, I am yet to decide on the sport,” said Nadal.

Coincidentally, Nadal developed an interest in tennis while watching his father enjoy the matches on television. The desi Novak Nadal started tennis training at age 4.  “Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are my idols too. I enjoy their games. I wish to meet them and play a match with them,” said Nadal. “My name has always made me stand out in a group, especially among those who are familiar with the two tennis players,” he said with a smile. The tennis tournament, organised by the Ernakulam District Tennis Association, will end on November 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Nadal Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal tennis Kerala Ernakulam District Tennis Association
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp