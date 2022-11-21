In U-14 tennis tourney, Novak Nadal turns heads

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Keralites are no strangers when it comes to giving interesting names to their kids, mostly after famous personalities from sports, films and global politics. So, we have people like Marx, Lenin, Maradona and the like among us.

For this same reason, a 12-year-old participant has become a popular figure at the Under-14 district championships underway in Kochi. The young tennis player is named Novak Nadal, after the two legends of the game, Serbian player Novak Djokovic and Spanish player Rafael Nadal.

Interestingly, Novak Nadal’s parents named him even before they knew that he too, like his namesakes who share 43 Grand Slam titles between them, will show an interest in tennis!

“Sanoj Kumar, my husband, is a huge tennis fan and Novak and Nadal are his favourites,” said Seeliya Kunhimon, the boy’s mother. Officially named Novak Nadal Sanoj, the youngster studies at Indian Public School, Kochi.

However, it’s not just his father’s love for tennis that prompted the parents to name the kid after the famous players. “Ours was an interreligious marriage. Sanoj is a Hindu and I am a Muslim. We did not want our child’s name to be after a religion,” Seeliya said.

Novak Nadal, however, is not amused by the attention he is getting. “I do like playing tennis. I am not a pro, but I play decently, and above all, I enjoy it,” he said, adding that he wanted to make a career in sports. “I like playing tennis and football. So, I am yet to decide on the sport,” said Nadal.

Coincidentally, Nadal developed an interest in tennis while watching his father enjoy the matches on television. The desi Novak Nadal started tennis training at age 4. “Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are my idols too. I enjoy their games. I wish to meet them and play a match with them,” said Nadal. “My name has always made me stand out in a group, especially among those who are familiar with the two tennis players,” he said with a smile. The tennis tournament, organised by the Ernakulam District Tennis Association, will end on November 27.

