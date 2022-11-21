Kerala gangrape of model: Police collect CCTV visuals, question hotel staff

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City police team probing the gangrape of a 19-year-old model in the city in a moving SUV, has collected the CCTV visuals from the hotel where the four accused allegedly spiked the drinks of the model. Police officials said they had also questioned the staff of the hotel and launched a scientific examination of the evidence to ascertain whether the victim was drugged by the accused before she was taken by them in a car.

“We have started to examine the visuals from the CCTV cameras at the hotel. We are looking for more evidence,” an officer said, adding that a forensic examination of the vehicle in which the crime took place is also being done. Police have also launched a probe to find out whether any of the accused had taken videos of the crime for threatening the victim.

“A cyber forensic examination of the mobile phones of the accused will be done to check if they filmed the crime,” police sources said. The probe team is also looking at the conspiracy angle after the victim claimed that the Rajasthan native woman, who befriended her and took her to the bar, had colluded with the accused perosns.

Police are also trying to collect the CCTV visuals from the route through which the vehicle travelled before the victim was dropped on the premises of her residence in Kakkanad. They have also started a background check of Dimple Lamba, who according to the victim took her to the bar and introduced her to the three men. Police will soon move a petition in the court seeking custody of the accused men identified as Nithin, Sudhi, and Vivek, all natives of Kodungallur in Thrissur.

