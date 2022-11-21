Home States Kerala

Kerala gangrape of model: Police collect CCTV visuals, question hotel staff

Police have also launched a probe to find out whether any of the accused had taken videos of the crime for threatening the victim.

Published: 21st November 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City police team probing the gangrape of a 19-year-old model in the city in a moving SUV, has collected the CCTV visuals from the hotel where the four accused allegedly spiked the drinks of the model. Police officials said they had also questioned the staff of the hotel and launched a scientific examination of the evidence to ascertain whether the victim was drugged by the accused before she was taken by them in a car. 

“We have started to examine the visuals from the CCTV cameras at the hotel. We are looking for more evidence,” an officer said, adding that a forensic examination of the vehicle in which the crime took place is also being done. Police have also launched a probe to find out whether any of the accused had taken videos of the crime for threatening the victim.

“A cyber forensic examination of the mobile phones of the accused will be done to check if they filmed the crime,” police sources said. The probe team is also looking at the conspiracy angle after the victim claimed that the Rajasthan native woman, who befriended her and took her to the bar, had colluded with the accused perosns.

Police are also trying to collect the CCTV visuals from the route through which the vehicle travelled before the victim was dropped on the premises of her residence in Kakkanad. They have also started a background check of Dimple Lamba, who according to the victim took her to the bar and introduced her to the three men. Police will soon move a petition in the court seeking custody of the accused men identified as Nithin, Sudhi, and Vivek, all natives of Kodungallur in Thrissur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Model Gangrape
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp