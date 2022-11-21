Sudhakaran seeks probe into ‘fake news’ of his resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has met state police chief Anil Kant in Thiruvananthapuram seeking a comprehensive probe into the “fake news” that he had resigned. He also sought action against the media outlets that circulated the news.

After his remarks that Jawaharlal Nehru had accommodated communal fascism kicked up a row, news of him allegedly sending his resignation letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been circulated by a news channel and portal.

In the letter he handed over to Kant, Sudhakaran demanded a probe to nab the culprit who circulated the news, which, he said, was aimed at tarnishing his image. The Kannur MP also demanded action against the news channel and online portal under IPC Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document which is known to be forged).

“The police should expedite their probe to find the people behind the forged letter and take appropriate action. Congress will support and cooperate with the police in the investigation,” he said. Earlier, leaders close to Sudhakaran had said he suspected the role of a senior Congress leader, who had been in the race for the KPCC president post which ultimately went to the Kannur MP, in the letter fiasco. They also alleged that the other leader had been “trying every trick up his sleeve” to get the party president post.

