Indian Army responds to Kerala couple's wedding invitation, wins internet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul R Pillai and Karthika KS never expected that sending their wedding invite to the Army headquarters in Delhi, inviting their "heroes" to be part of the function, would create so much buzz on social media.

As a mark of the Army's appreciation for their adorable marriage invitation, the couple were invited to the Pangode military station here on Monday and felicitated by Brigadier Lalit Sharma, the Station Commander.

Brigadier Sharma interacted with the couple and presented them with a memento. Rahul, a banker based in Coimbatore and Karthika, an IT professional at Technopark, hail from Thiruvananthapuram. The couple tied the knot on November 10 in the Kerala capital.

It was Rahul's idea to send the wedding invitation with a handwritten note to the Indian Army, to thank them for their relentless service.

"We have had great respect for the Armed Forces since childhood. My uncle was an ex-Army man and we have heard numerous stories about the sacrifices of defence personnel," Rahul told TNIE.

Rahul and Karthika's wedding invite that won the Army's appreciation.

The note penned by the couple read, "We (Rahul and Karthika) are getting married on November 10th. We are truly thankful for your love, determination, and true patriotism towards our country. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to you for keeping us safe....".

"Because of you, we sleep peacefully. Thank you for giving us happy days with our loved ones. Because of you, we are getting married happily. We are extremely delighted to invite you on our special day. We wish you your presence and blessings. Thank you for protecting us,". the note read.

After receiving the heartfelt note, the Indian Army took it to its official social media handles to extend wishes to the couple. The handwritten note on the left side of the card caught the attention of social media and instantly went viral.

The social media posts on the heartwarming invite got a massive number of likes, shares and won a lot of appreciation in the comments.

'Best Wishes. #IndianArmy conveys sincere thanks to Rahul & Karthika for the Wedding Invite and wishes the couple a very Happy & Blissful Wedded Life. #TogetherForever,' the Army wrote in the caption, and also tagged the groom.

