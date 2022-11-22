Home States Kerala

Kerala: Milma milk to cost Rs 6 more per litre from December 1

The milk co-operative last increased the price of milk by Rs 4 a litre on September 19, 2019.

Milma

Image of a Milma booth used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Milma milk price is set to increase by Rs 6 for a litre from December 1. The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by its brand name Milma, is likely to convene on Friday to implement the price hike after getting the final approval from the government.

Earlier the dairy development minister J Chinchu Rani and Milma chairperson KS Mani met chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the price hike.

A meeting of regional cooperative union representatives had decided to push for a hike in milk prices. A committee appointed by Milma to study the price hike recommended an increase of Rs 8.57 per litre.

"We are of the view that an appropriate increase in milk price is inevitable to support the dairy farmers who have sustained the sector by ensuring a remunerative price matching their efforts," said Milma Chairman K S Mani.

The milk co-operative last increased the price of milk by Rs 4 a litre on September 19, 2019. Though there was a demand to hike the price by Rs 5, the government did not approve it. Instead, the production cost was managed with a subsidy offered since August.

