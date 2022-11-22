Home States Kerala

Kochi corporation extends deadline for eateries to set up waste plant

The corporation will not renew the licence of the eateries that fail to install waste treatment facility.

Restaurants

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation has extended the deadline set for hotels and other eateries to set up waste treatment facilities till January next year.

The representatives of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association had last week held a meeting with the corporation, seeking more time to install waste treatment plants. The association suo motu proposed that, given sufficient time, all restaurants, hotels and eateries under the corporation limits shall address the waste treatment issue.

“Therefore, the deadline has been extended until January 31, 2023. On February 1, they have to apply for licence renewal. The corporation will not renew the licence of the eateries that fail to install waste treatment facility. Also, new licences will not be provided to eateries without the facility,” said corporation secretary Babu Abdul Khader.

Earlier, the civic body had issued temporary closure notices to several hotels on MG Road after they were found dumping solid waste into the drain, which resulted in clogging and waterlogging on the road. However, a few of them reopened after setting up a temporary facility.

