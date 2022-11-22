Kochi: School teacher arrested for molesting Plus-I student

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A teacher who was absconding after allegedly molesting a Plus-I student in a moving vehicle while returning from an arts school festival was arrested by the police from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Kiran Karun, a guest lecturer, was arrested under the Pocso Act.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 16, when the private bus owners held a strike in Kochi.

The student’s family sent the girl to participate in the arts festival after the teacher assured the family that he would drop her off safely. The alleged incident of molestation happened while he was dropping the girl home.

KOCHI: A teacher who was absconding after allegedly molesting a Plus-I student in a moving vehicle while returning from an arts school festival was arrested by the police from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Kiran Karun, a guest lecturer, was arrested under the Pocso Act. According to the police, the incident took place on November 16, when the private bus owners held a strike in Kochi. The student’s family sent the girl to participate in the arts festival after the teacher assured the family that he would drop her off safely. The alleged incident of molestation happened while he was dropping the girl home.