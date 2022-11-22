Home States Kerala

Kochi: School teacher arrested for molesting Plus-I student

According to the police, the incident took place on November 16, when the private bus owners held a strike in Kochi.

Published: 22nd November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A teacher who was absconding after allegedly molesting a Plus-I student in a moving vehicle while returning from an arts school festival was arrested by the police from Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Kiran Karun, a guest lecturer, was arrested under the Pocso Act.

The student’s family sent the girl to participate in the arts festival after the teacher assured the family that he would drop her off safely. The alleged incident of molestation happened while he was dropping the girl home.

Comments

