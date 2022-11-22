Muslims unite to revive 600-year-old Siva temple

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: In yet another example of communal harmony in the state, the Muslim community in Chengalayi panchayat has extended support to revive a 600-year-old Lord Siva temple, which is nearly in ruins, at Therlayi Island.

The Lavil Siva Temple has been in a dilapidated state for years with those managing the temple struggling to find enough resources to even conduct daily rituals. “Not many devotees come to the temple regularly,” said V M Gireesh, executive officer of the temple. Only three of the 140 families inhabiting the island are Hindus. The rest are Muslims. “To generate revenue, devotees from outside the island need to visit the place. So, we are planning to include the temple in the tourism development package of Irikkur constituency,” said V M Mohanan, Chengalayi panchayat president.

“The six-century-old temple has to be revived. Once the place is included in the tourism project, its condition will improve,” he said.Gireesh said paucity of funds is the major issue. “We need around Rs 25-30 lakh for giving the temple a facelift,” he said.When the Muslim families heard of the revival attempt, they extended their wholehearted support.

IUML to back temple devpt, give assistance

“Weeds and bushes had taken over the road leading to the temple. With the help of the Therlayi branch Muslim League committee members and around 15 families, we cleared the road. Some of the families even parted with a portion of their land to widen the road,” said ward member and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Irikkur constituency secretary Moosankutty Therlayi.

“Youth League state president Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal had asked us to be a part of the revival attempt. He is planning to visit the island and extend the party’s support to the revival attempts of the temple authorities,” said Moosankutty.

“As of now, we have decided to offer support regarding the development activities that need to be done outside the temple. We have also decided to provide some financial assistance for the temple’s revival,” he said. “This is not about tolerance. This is about humanity,” he said.

KANNUR: In yet another example of communal harmony in the state, the Muslim community in Chengalayi panchayat has extended support to revive a 600-year-old Lord Siva temple, which is nearly in ruins, at Therlayi Island. The Lavil Siva Temple has been in a dilapidated state for years with those managing the temple struggling to find enough resources to even conduct daily rituals. “Not many devotees come to the temple regularly,” said V M Gireesh, executive officer of the temple. Only three of the 140 families inhabiting the island are Hindus. The rest are Muslims. “To generate revenue, devotees from outside the island need to visit the place. So, we are planning to include the temple in the tourism development package of Irikkur constituency,” said V M Mohanan, Chengalayi panchayat president. “The six-century-old temple has to be revived. Once the place is included in the tourism project, its condition will improve,” he said.Gireesh said paucity of funds is the major issue. “We need around Rs 25-30 lakh for giving the temple a facelift,” he said.When the Muslim families heard of the revival attempt, they extended their wholehearted support. IUML to back temple devpt, give assistance “Weeds and bushes had taken over the road leading to the temple. With the help of the Therlayi branch Muslim League committee members and around 15 families, we cleared the road. Some of the families even parted with a portion of their land to widen the road,” said ward member and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Irikkur constituency secretary Moosankutty Therlayi. “Youth League state president Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal had asked us to be a part of the revival attempt. He is planning to visit the island and extend the party’s support to the revival attempts of the temple authorities,” said Moosankutty. “As of now, we have decided to offer support regarding the development activities that need to be done outside the temple. We have also decided to provide some financial assistance for the temple’s revival,” he said. “This is not about tolerance. This is about humanity,” he said.