Son of migrant worker wins gold in high jump at district sports meet

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Blesson Nayak, the son of a migrant worker from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has won the high jump event at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Sports Meet held in Kothamangalam on Monday.

The Class 12 student of Mar Basil Higher Secondary School, Kothamangalam, arrived in Kerala with his father, Virendran Nayak, 16 years ago. “In 2006, my father reached Ernakulam in search of a job. Once he was settled here, we (Blesson’s mother, and younger brother, a special child) joined him,” Blesson said.

His father now works at a saw mill and his mother is a homemaker. Blesson has been interested in sports since childhood and has secured various medals in state- and district-level events. “My family has always supported me and encouraged me to participate in various events,” he said.Apart from long jump, Blesson will also participate in javelin throw and triple jump, which will be held on Wednesday.

Blesson, who is average in academics, plans to join the Army. “Since childhood, I wanted to join the Army and also be good at sports."

“Real-life stories about soldiers have always inspired me to join the force,” said the 17-year-old, who is also preparing for the upcoming defence recruitment drive. Blesson last visited his hometown of Bhubaneswar as a 5th grader. “After my board exams, I will be visiting my village to meet my relatives,” he added.

