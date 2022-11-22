Home States Kerala

‘Tharoor alone can take Congress back to winning ways’, says Kozhikode MP Raghavan

In a quick tête-à-tête, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan tells TNIE why he thinks Shashi Tharoor is the man of the hour for the Congress in Kerala

Published: 22nd November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

MP M K Raghavan

MP M K Raghavan

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What’s your game plan for Shashi Tharoor?
If Congress wants a comeback in the state, there should be leaders like Shashi Tharoor. The current political situation demands a leader of Tharoor’s stature. People cutting across political affiliations look forward to seeing that happening in Congress. The leadership should be ready to accommodate this reality.

Do you expect the support of the state Congress leadership?
The leadership should realise the pulse of the masses and think about the future. The laymen wants a change in Congress and only Tharoor can bring it.

What happened when the Youth Congress backed out from holding the seminar on “Sangh Parivar and Challenges to Secularism”?
I saved the Congress party’s image. It would have been affected if I had not come up with alternative arrangements to hold the seminar against the Sangh Parivar.
Otherwise, the repercussions would have been drastic as minorities would have distanced themselves from the Congress. How would I remain in Kozhikode then?
 
A top Congress leader recently raised serious allegations against Tharoor. He asked about his absence from Opposition protests on issues like K- Rail, Vizhinjam, MGNREGA and the letter row. What’s your take?
(Laughs). Manmohan Singh was prime minister for two terms. He brought in globalisation as well as other changes in the economic policy. Congress has leaders of different statures. Tharoor need not hold the flag in protest or barge into the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office. It depends on how Tharoor’s experience and expertise are used.
 
What about the allegation that Tharoor and you have brought in a parallel set-up keeping the party leadership at bay?
We have never brought in any parallel set-up. My aim is to strengthen the party so that the Congress would make a remarkable comeback. People from different walks, including students, Indian Medical Association, Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been trying to bring Tharoor to Malabar to hold programmes.
 
Now you’re on your third term as MP. There are fewer chances for you to get another term in Lok Sabha. Are you eying a ticket to the Assembly by backing Tharoor as the Chief Minister candidate?
I am neither a dreamer nor acts in a premeditated manner. I never dreamt of becoming an MP. It was A K Antony who pressured me to contest Lok Sabha polls. Kozhikode does not have a Congress legislator for the last 20 years. But I defended my Lok Sabha seat for three terms.

Unlike others, I don’t envisage that I would become a legislator or a parliamentarian at a certain age.
Tharoor has got massive support from the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion. The Congress party should cash in on the same.

It will only strengthen the party. Apart from that, I don’t have any agenda. The ultimate focus is that the State should have a good image with Tharoor at the front.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Raghavan Shashi Tharoor Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp