Home States Kerala

Track is passion for these twin sisters

The sisters will be competing in the 400m race at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Sports Meet underway at Kothamangalam MA College grounds on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Aleena Maria John and Anitha Maria John will be competing together in the 400m race at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Sports Meet on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Aleena Maria John and Anitha Maria John will be competing together in the 400m race at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Sports Meet on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is rare to see sisters competing in the same event in a sports meet. It is even rarer to see twins trying to outperform each other on a race track. However, it’s not something new for twins Aleena Maria John and Anitha Maria John, Plus-I students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kochi, who have been taking part in the track and field events since Class I. The sisters will be competing in the 400m race at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Sports Meet underway at Kothamangalam MA College grounds on Tuesday.

“It was their teacher in class I who realised their talent,” said Bindu John, mother of the twins, who hail from Kasaragod. Their father John C Joseph is a farmer. “Aleena and Anitha haven’t missed any sports event since class I. The track is their passion,” said Bindu. The performance of the sisters saw them getting a place at the Mercy Kuttan Athletic Academy while studying in class VI.

Following this, they shifted their base from Kasaragod to Ernakulam. “They wanted to follow their dream of becoming the best athletes. But that doesn’t mean they are not good at their studies. In their class X board exams, they scored very good marks,” said their mother, adding that the twins want to take up sports as their career.

Bindu said though both of them take part in the track events, they specialise in different categories.
“While Aleena specialises in long-distance events like 800m, Anitha is more into short-distance races like 400m and 200m,” she said. Previously, the sisters had competed against each other in the 400m in the 2018 meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
twins Aleena Maria Anitha Maria John track and field events
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp