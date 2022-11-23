A startup goes places with veg ‘chicken’ shawarma

Cynthia Chandran By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: How about having a meat shawarma made out of plants? Going by the claims of Kannan Parakunnil, CEO of startup Grasshoper Global, it is a reality. According to Kannan, Innovate 360, a Singapore-based leading food accelerator that supports startups from across the world, has tied up with him to launch the 100 per cent ready-to-eat ‘plant shawarma’. A native of PTP Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram, the 36-year-old aims to reduce global warming and culling of chickens as shawarma lovers can now eat meat similar to chicken with zero guilt.

Though it has its origins in the Middle East, Shawarma has many takers in the state. However it is not considered as a healthy food, and that’s what prompted the team behind Grasshoper Global to come out with plant shawarma.

Kannan launched Grasshoper, a food cart on the Kowdiar - Kuravankonam road, known as the city’s food street. Since there were many takers for his plant shawarma, he decided to do it on a large scale.

Kannan told TNIE that he has not applied for a patent for the product as he is not keen to reveal the ingredients of plant shawarma. He, however, has obtained the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence. “Plant shawarma has the same smell, taste and protein content as that of chicken. The Singapore-based company has offered an initial funding of Rs 4 crore towards R&D support. The Singapore Government has offered an entrepreneur visa which they offer only to the best innovators. My plan is to first release the world’s first plant-based shawarma in Singapore in three months and then release it globally,” Kannan said.

He had been to Singapore recently for talks with Innovate 360. There he tried a beef burger manufactured by a US company that did not have beef content. It burnt a hole in his pocket as it was priced at Rs 850. Kannan says his plant shawarma will be affordable to common man and pocket-friendly. With future funding, Kannan has envisaged hiring food scientists and marketing teams to facilitate technological progress to tap mainstream markets with a diversified business model.

Kannan, who holds an MBA from Cardiff University, UK, said that the USP of plant shawarma is that there is no presence of oil, sugar, milk or preservatives. The food innovator also said that his product will have zero wastage as the shawarma will be wrapped in edible organic wrap.

Kannan founded Grasshoper with Dr Nandu Surendran, a research scientist, and Vaayudhwani, a multimedia professional and food aficionado.

Dr Nandu told TNIE that only minimal processing compared to other plant-based meat alternative products are used.

“We use nutrients including vitamins which are added to the tender jackfruit bases after initial processing using our proprietary technology, which includes a soaking process of secondary processed ingredients in buffered saline to induce texture and nutritional properties. A plant-derived edible perfume mimicking the smell of cooked meat is added to the mayonnaise or sauce,” said Dr Nandu.

