At Panakkad, Shashi Tharoor sends clear political signals

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In a major bid to expand his political base in Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called on IUML leaders at Panakkad on Tuesday. Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan also accompanied him. IUML leaders, including state president Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, and state general secretary P M A Salam received Tharoor. After meeting IUML leaders, Tharoor told reporters in Malappuram that it was a usual visit and there was no need to create a hype around it.

“I usually meet IUML leaders whenever I visit Malabar areas. Also, I campaigned for IUML candidates during elections. I was invited to attend a programme of the Hyderali Shihab Thangal Academy for Civil Services in Perinthalmanna. So, on the way, I met IUML leaders at Panakkad,” Tharoor said.

Reacting to reports that a Tharoor Group will be formed in Congress soon, he said, “I have no intention to create a new group in the Congress. We work for a united Congress,” he clarified.

Tharoor also lauded IUML on the occasion. He said, “IUML organised Souhruda Sangamam in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai. I also work for an inclusive India. IUML organised Souhruda Sangamam in the same spirit. When some groups try to divide the nation, such efforts from IUML should be appreciated. In December, they are planning to conduct similar programmes in Delhi,” he said.

Though IUML leaders did not comment on Tharoor’s attempt to emerge stronger in UDF, sources said that the party would not prevent Tharoor from securing top posts in the state. “IUML leadership is yet to recover from the pro-RSS statements made by state Congress president K Sudhakaran. IUML considers Tharoor as a strong leader and they would not mind even if Tharoor emerges as the chief minister candidate. A leader like Tharoor can take UDF back to power in the state by earning votes even from outside the UDF. Youngsters will support him,” a senior politician in Malappuram said on condition of anonymity.

Political analyst N P Chekutty said Tharoor is moving on the right track to increase his political base in the state. “Tharoor knows the significance of earning the support of IUML. Chief minister post might be his first goal. But he has ambitions far beyond chief ministership. He must be eying to play a major role in national politics. IUML considers Tharoor as a leader who can fight for them at the national level. Tharoor made a good impression among IUML leaders and minority communities in the state with his secular stance,” he said.

