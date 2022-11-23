Home States Kerala

Kerala: Vegetables and fruits exporters to stop shipments from November 25

For the first time in two years, export from India had recorded a 16.6% decline in October.

Published: 23rd November 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Organic vegetables, Organic food, food basket

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The All Kerala Vegetable and Fruits Exporters Association has decided to stop export of vegetables and fruits from Kerala from November 25.  The decision has been taken in view of the unaffordable freight charges and the Union government’s decision to impose GST on exports. The government had issued an order imposing 18% GST on air freight and 5% GST on ocean freight from October 1.

Though the Kerala Exporters Forum had submitted memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal seeking to remove the GST on exports, no decision has been taken in this regard, said secretary Munshid Ali. 

For the first time in two years, export from India had recorded a 16.6% decline in October. The exporters said they are unable to compete with products from Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh due to high freight charges and GST. Many exporters are forced to cancel orders as it is not viable to export vegetables due to the high charges, said forum president V K C Hameed Ali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vegetables Fruits Export
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp