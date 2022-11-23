Home States Kerala

Mangaluru blast: ATS checks Aluva lodge where Shariq stayed

ATS also conducted a probe by coordinating with Mangaluru Police regarding the parcels received by Shariq from an e-commerce platform while he was staying in Aluva.

H Mohammed Shariq (24) of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga, the prime accused in the autorickshaw blast. (Photo | Special arrangement)

KOCHI: Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police has found that Mangaluru blast accused H Mohammad Shariq stayed at a lodge near Aluva bus station from September 13 to 18. ATS is sharing details of his stay in Aluva with Mangaluru police.

The investigation is being conducted by a team under ATS SP Shoukatali A P. The team inspected the lodge room where Shariq stayed in Aluva. The statements of the lodge owner and employees were recorded. ATS members also spoke to people running shops and hotels in the area. According to officials, they are checking whether he was involved in any anti-national activities while staying in Aluva. Shariq came to Aluva after staying in Coimbatore and Nagercoil.

“We are trying to trace his activities in Aluva. We are checking whether he came here to meet anyone. He was on the run after being booked in a few cases in Karnataka. At present, we haven’t got any evidence to register a separate case against Shariq or any of his associates in Aluva,” an officer said.

ATS also conducted a probe by coordinating with Mangaluru Police regarding the parcels received by Shariq from an e-commerce platform while he was staying in Aluva. “Those were household and grocery items that have no connection with explosives.,” the officer said. Mangaluru police are sharing information related to Shariq’s links in Kerala and ATS is verifying it.

