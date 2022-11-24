Kerala opens detention centre for foreigners caught in legal tangles

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala government opened the first transit home/detention centre in the state to provide accommodation to foreigners, who have entered the country illegally, convicted foreigners waiting for deportation and those whose visas might have expired, at Kottiyam in Kollam, on November 21. Four inmates of a temporary transit home maintained by Thrissur police were shifted to Kottiyam at 4am on November 22. The chief minister of Kerala had directed to establish the detention centre under the social justice department on the basis of the Model Detention Manual issued by the Central government.

The centre can accommodate 20 inmates. The home department has given instructions to the state police chief to provide additional assistance or security arrangements to the centre depending on the local conditions and if any need arises for its initial functioning.

In an affidavit filed by the social justice department before the Kerala High Court, the state government submitted that it has started the centre on a building having premises of about 32 cents of land in Mayyanad, Kottiyam, which is owned by a person named Kamaluddin. The director of social justice department signed an agreement with the building owner on November 2 for renting the land, building, and outhouse for a period of 11 months at the rate of Rs 1,10,00 per month by relaxing the public works department rates and has taken over the building.

Two officers of the department have been given charge as home manager and clerk. The district social justice officer, Kollam, has been deputed to supervise the initial activities of the centre. Though the department had invited applications for the post of cook, no one turned out. Hence, a re-notification has been issued.

A temporary appointment has been made considering the emergency. A sub-inspector of police was appointed as the security chief of the centre. The Kollam district probation officer has also taken steps to install a CCTV camera, barbed wire fence around the wall, generator, fire, and safety equipment with the help of PWD for the security of the transit home. The director of social justice department has allotted `20 lakh to the district social welfare officer, Kollam, for the recurring expenses from the amount of `50 lakh allocated this year.

The affidavit was filed in response to the directive of the High Court to start a detention centre in the state. The court cautioned that if it is not established in a month, the additional chief secretary (home and vigilance), and secretary to social justice department should be present before the court on November 23. However, considering the affidavit of the government, the court posted the case after two weeks to ascertain the views of the Central government.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Olorumfemi Benjemin Baba Femi, a Nigerian national, seeking a directive to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer to specify a detention centre other than Central Prison, Viyyur.

