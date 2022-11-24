Home States Kerala

Sahitya Akademi-winning Malayalam writer Satheesh Babu Payyannur found dead at residence

Born in Pathiripala in Palakkad district in 1963, Satheesh began his literary activities while studying at Kanhangad Nehru College and Payyannur College.

Writer Satheesh Babu Payyannur

Writer Satheesh Babu Payyannur. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Sahitya Akademi award winner Satheesh Babu Payyannur, a noted novelist and short story writer, was found dead at his residence at Vanchiyoor here on Thursday. Satheesh, 59, was also the former member secretary of Bharat Bhavan, an institution under the state Culture Department.

Satheesh was living with his wife in their flat on Mathrubhumi Road. His wife had gone to her native place on Wednesday. The neighbours had reportedly seen him till 7 pm. As the relatives tried to reach him in vain over his phone, they informed the police. It was during the police inspection that he was found dead inside the room. The Vanchiyoor police said there was nothing suspicious about the death and the reason would be known after the autopsy.

Born in Pathiripala in Palakkad district in 1963, Satheesh began his literary activities while studying at Kanhangad Nehru College and  Payyannur College. He penned stories, poems and essays during his college days that won acclaim. He was instrumental in bringing out ‘Campus Times’, the first campus newsletter of Calicut University. He dabbled in script writing for films and got associated with movies ‘Nakshatrakoodaram’ and  ‘O’Faby’.

In 2001, Satheesh resigned from his job at the State Bank of  Travancore and became fully immersed in literary activities. During this period he produced television shows and documentaries. Satheesh’s short stories and novels caught the imagination of  readers and his ‘Peramaram’ won the 2012 Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for the best short story. He was also the recipient of Karoor memorial award and Malayattoor award. Satheesh had worked as the governing council member of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi and Kerala Film Academy.

Satheesh Babu Payyannur
