Bid to attack governor: Kerala HC directs lower court to keep in abeyance proceedings

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered to keep in abeyance for two weeks further proceedings on a complaint filed before the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court regarding the alleged attack on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in 2019.

When the case came up for hearing, the court asked whether a case had been registered in connection with the incident. The state government submitted that no case was registered and no complaint was filed in this regard.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A A issued the directive on a petition filed by K V Manoj Kumar, president, Indian Lawyers Congress, Kannur district, seeking a directive to conduct a police probe into the alleged conspiracy to attack the governor at a function held at the Kannur University in 2019.

The petitioner pointed out that the governor, while addressing the media, had revealed the conspiracy to attack him on December 29, 2019, while he was delivering a lecture at the History Congress held at Kannur university. There was an attempt to manhandle him, and his ADC’s shirt was torn in the commotion on the dais. He had alleged that Kannur University vice-chancellor was behind the conspiracy.

T Asaf Ali, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that though he had filed a complaint before the magistrate seeking a probe, the court posted it for recording a statement of the petitioner. The magistrate court should have ordered an investigation. The High Court directed the registry to obtain a report from the magistrate as to whether the complaint submitted by the petitioner was accompanied by an affidavit or not. The court will hear the case after two weeks. The court ordered that further proceedings in the matter pending in the magistrate court shall be kept in abeyance.

The petitioner further said that a proper investigation is indispensable to book the culprits behind the conspiracy as even according to the governor, a criminal conspiracy was hatched to attack him.

