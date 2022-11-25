Home States Kerala

Bid to attack governor: Kerala HC directs lower court to keep in abeyance proceedings

The court ordered that further proceedings in the matter pending in the magistrate court shall be kept in abeyance.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered to keep in abeyance for two weeks further proceedings on a complaint filed before the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court regarding the alleged attack on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in 2019.

When the case came up for hearing, the court asked whether a case had been registered in connection with the incident. The state government submitted that no case was registered and no complaint was filed in this regard.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A A issued the directive on a petition filed by K V Manoj Kumar, president, Indian Lawyers Congress, Kannur district, seeking a directive to conduct a police probe into the alleged conspiracy to attack the governor at a function held at the Kannur University in 2019.

The petitioner pointed out that the governor, while addressing the media, had  revealed the conspiracy to attack him on December 29, 2019, while he was delivering a lecture at the History Congress held at Kannur university. There was an attempt to manhandle him, and his ADC’s shirt was torn in the commotion on the dais. He had alleged that Kannur University vice-chancellor was behind the conspiracy.

T Asaf Ali, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that though he had filed a complaint before the magistrate seeking a probe, the court posted it for recording a statement of the petitioner. The magistrate court should have ordered an investigation. The High Court directed the registry to obtain a report from the magistrate as to whether the complaint submitted by the petitioner was accompanied by an affidavit or not. The court will hear the case after two weeks. The court ordered that further proceedings in the matter pending in the magistrate court shall be kept in abeyance.

The  petitioner further said that a proper investigation is indispensable to book the culprits behind the conspiracy as even according to the governor, a criminal conspiracy was hatched to attack him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Kerala High Court
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp