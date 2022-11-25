Home States Kerala

Letter row: Crime Branch records Mayor Arya Rajendran’s statement

The crime branch had registered an FIR on Tuesday after the state police chief directed the agency to conduct a detailed probe on the letter row based on its preliminary report.

Published: 25th November 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 05:58 AM

Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch probing the letter row on Thursday recorded the statement of Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran. The statement was recorded close on the heels of the crime branch registering an FIR on a complaint filed by the mayor.

Sources said the mayor reiterated that the signature of hers that appeared in the controversial letter was forged and could have been reproduced using a scanned image. The office staff of the mayor were also questioned and their statements were recorded.

The controversy erupted in the state capital after a letter purportedly written by the mayor to CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan to suggest names for employment in various contract jobs in the corporation got leaked into social media.

The crime branch had registered an FIR on Tuesday after the state police chief directed the agency to conduct a detailed probe on the letter row based on its preliminary report. The CB had earlier questioned the mayor where she had given a similar statement that she did not sign the letter and it was forged.

According to the FIR, an unidentified person fabricated the letter using the mayor’s forged signature and letter pad with the intention of defaming her. The FIR said on the day the letter was sent, the mayor was in New Delhi to attend a programme organised by the DYFI. The case has been registered under Sections 465, 466 and 469 (Punishment for forgery) of the IPC.

The crime branch is yet to recover the original copy of the letter. In its report, the agency recommended registering a case to find out the person who forged the mayor’s signature. The report also had the statements of the mayor, two staffers of the mayor’s office and works standing committee chairman D R Anil.

HC DISMISSES PETITION FILED BY DEPUTY MAYOR
KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by P K Raju, deputy mayor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation seeking action on the protest against Mayor Arya Rajendran in connection with the letter row in front of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.  A division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Muhammed Nias C P said the affidavit in response to the plea refers to certain protests being organised before the office of the corporation, by persons affiliated with various political parties. It also stated that the protest in front of the corporation as well as inside the corporation building and adjacent public road are being organised in such a manner that causes damage to public property. The protesters breached the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court in the Kodungallur film society case.

