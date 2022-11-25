Home States Kerala

Narcotics bureau finds accused used wife’s bank account for fund transfer

The probe also found that another accused transferred money on earlier occasions to Nobel’s SBI account through CDM machine and also through UPI transactions from the account of his wife.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which conducted a probe into a drug trafficking racket that used a private courier service to smuggle in LSG and MDMA, found that the bank account of the wife of an accused was used to transfer fund for sourcing the contraband.

The NCB probe team could collect more details about the activities of the racket when they nabbed the accused identified as Nobel Lopez B, 24, of Puthenthope, Thiruvananthapuram. As per NCB sources, Nobel is the third accused in the case. He coordinated with three others to source the contraband from Bengaluru through a private courier service.

The accused arranged 242 grams of Amphetamine, 1.930 g of Methaqualone and 410mg of LSD from Bengaluru through the courier service. The NCB busted the smuggling attempt when they nabbed one of the accused who reached the courier office and received the consignment. “In the subsequent probe, it was found that Nobel was the middleman who arranged the contraband from Bengaluru,” the NCB sources said.

As per a report submitted by the NCB in the court, Nobel had a strong connection with Bengaluru-based drug trafficking network and he was the one who arranged drugs from Bengaluru.

The report states that one of the accused who contacted Nobel for supply of huge quantities of contraband used the bank account of his wife for transferring the money and Nobel was in constant touch with the drug network over telephone. The probe also found that another accused transferred money on earlier occasions to Nobel’s SBI account through CDM machine and also through UPI transactions from the account of his wife.

“The account statements clearly reveal these transactions. It was Nobel who  arranged to send the parcel through the courier,” the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotics Control Bureau Drugs Drug trafficking
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp