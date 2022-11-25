Narcotics bureau finds accused used wife’s bank account for fund transfer

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which conducted a probe into a drug trafficking racket that used a private courier service to smuggle in LSG and MDMA, found that the bank account of the wife of an accused was used to transfer fund for sourcing the contraband.

The NCB probe team could collect more details about the activities of the racket when they nabbed the accused identified as Nobel Lopez B, 24, of Puthenthope, Thiruvananthapuram. As per NCB sources, Nobel is the third accused in the case. He coordinated with three others to source the contraband from Bengaluru through a private courier service.

The accused arranged 242 grams of Amphetamine, 1.930 g of Methaqualone and 410mg of LSD from Bengaluru through the courier service. The NCB busted the smuggling attempt when they nabbed one of the accused who reached the courier office and received the consignment. “In the subsequent probe, it was found that Nobel was the middleman who arranged the contraband from Bengaluru,” the NCB sources said.

As per a report submitted by the NCB in the court, Nobel had a strong connection with Bengaluru-based drug trafficking network and he was the one who arranged drugs from Bengaluru.

The report states that one of the accused who contacted Nobel for supply of huge quantities of contraband used the bank account of his wife for transferring the money and Nobel was in constant touch with the drug network over telephone. The probe also found that another accused transferred money on earlier occasions to Nobel’s SBI account through CDM machine and also through UPI transactions from the account of his wife.

“The account statements clearly reveal these transactions. It was Nobel who arranged to send the parcel through the courier,” the officials said.

