Samastha call against ‘football intoxication’

KOZHIKODE: At a time when the FIFA World Cup has caught the imagination of football fans across the state with minnows Saudi Arabia and Japan registering upset wins against giants Argentina and Germany, a Muslim organisation has asked believers to maintain restraint and not get swayed by the popular mood.

Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Qutba committee, the body of the khateebs who deliver Friday sermons in mosques, has directed the preachers to ask believers not to indulge in extravaganza and unbridled celebrations in the name of ‘football fever’.

In a message to khateebs on Thursday, the committee said though football is not a prohibited game for Muslims, there are some limits prescribed by the religion. “Football should not be an intoxicant. Certain games and players exert influence on us, but we should be careful to avoid these influences becoming a kind of intoxication. Anything that forces us to forget our responsibilities is an intoxicant,” it said. It also reminded the Muslims not to miss congregational prayers because of the game.

Call to refrain from hero worship

“Many football matches happen during night time in India. Those who watch the matches in the night should be careful enough to not miss the congregational prayers,” the message said. Qutba committee general secretary Nasar Faizi Koodathayi said it is normal that football lovers develop interest in a particular player. “But the interest should not be allowed to develop to the level of worship and transform to the level of becoming slaves or fans,” he said.

Referring the ubiquitous cut-outs and flex boards of the football players in every nook and corner of the state, especially in Malabar, Koodathayi said this development cannot be considered as the love for the game. “This is only an expression of the hero worship, which is dangerous. We should worship only Allah and hero worship may lead to shirk (polytheism),” he said.

Koodathayi also said people should watch matches with sportsman spirit and not develop affinity towards an individual or a country. “Raising the flags of countries like Portugal, which is the first colonial invader in India, or that of the countries that are hostile towards Islam should also be discouraged,” he said. Koodathayi said Islam prohibits uncontrolled indulging in sports and games or making life itself a kind of entertainment.

