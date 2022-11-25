Home States Kerala

Samastha call against ‘football intoxication’

Koodathayi also said people should watch matches with sportsman spirit and not develop affinity towards an individual or a country.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

football

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By MP Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: At a time when the FIFA World Cup has caught the imagination of football fans across the state with minnows Saudi Arabia and Japan registering upset wins against giants Argentina and Germany, a Muslim organisation has asked believers to maintain restraint and not get swayed by the popular mood.
Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Qutba committee, the body of the khateebs who deliver Friday sermons in mosques, has directed the preachers to ask believers not to indulge in extravaganza and unbridled celebrations in the name of ‘football fever’.

In a message to khateebs on Thursday, the committee said though football is not a prohibited game for Muslims, there are some limits prescribed by the religion. “Football should not be an intoxicant. Certain games and players exert influence on us, but we should be careful to avoid these influences becoming a kind of intoxication. Anything that forces us to forget our responsibilities is an intoxicant,” it said. It also reminded the Muslims not to miss congregational prayers because of the game.

Call to refrain from hero worship

“Many football matches happen during night time in India. Those who watch the matches in the night should be careful enough to not miss the congregational prayers,” the message said. Qutba committee general secretary Nasar Faizi Koodathayi said it is normal that football lovers develop interest in a particular player. “But the interest should not be allowed to develop to the level of worship and transform to the level of becoming slaves or fans,” he said.

Referring the ubiquitous cut-outs and flex boards of the football players in every nook and corner of the state, especially in Malabar, Koodathayi said this development cannot be considered as the love for the game. “This is only an expression of the hero worship, which is dangerous. We should worship only Allah and hero worship may lead to shirk (polytheism),” he said.

Koodathayi also said people should watch matches with sportsman spirit and not develop affinity towards an individual or a country. “Raising the flags of countries like Portugal, which is the first colonial invader in India, or that of the countries that are hostile towards Islam should also be discouraged,” he said. Koodathayi said Islam prohibits uncontrolled indulging in sports and games or making life itself a kind of entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Qutba Samastha Kerala
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp