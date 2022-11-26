Home States Kerala

Industry department's YoE generated 2 lakh jobs: Minister P Rajeeve

Year of Enterprises aims at establishing 1 lakh MSMEs this fiscal

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two lakh job opportunities have been created as part of the Year of Enterprises (YoE) programme of the state’s industries department since April this year. The YoE aims at establishing one lakh MSMEs in this fiscal.

As many as 92,000 enterprises were started under the programme, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said in a statement. Together they brought investment worth Rs. 5,655.69 crore to the state. Over 20,000 jobs were created in Malappuram and Ernakulam.

The new units generated over 15,000 jobs in Kollam, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad. Less than 10,000 jobs were created in the industrially-backward districts of Kasaragod, Idukki and Wayanad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the YoE programme on March 30. Monitoring committees were formed at the state, district and local self-government levels.

A total of 1,153 interns were appointed in the LSGs to support the entrepreneurs and help desks for the prospective entrepreneurs are functioning at all LSGs on Mondays and Wednesdays. Resource persons are also available at all industry centres at the taluk and district levels. The minister said the YoE will exceed the original target of one lakh new enterprises.

