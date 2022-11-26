Home States Kerala

It’s official! Guruvayur Ekadasi to be celebrated on December 3, 4

In the backdrop of Kanipayyur’s latest revelations, Devaswom had convened a meeting of prominent astrologers on Wednesday.

Guruvayur Devaswom. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Putting an end to the controversy, the meeting of Guruvayur Devaswom Management committee on Thursday decided to celebrate Ekadasi festival on December 3 and 4. When the devaswom announced Ekadasi festival on December 3, different opinions surfaced up from astrologers.

Kanipayyur Narayanan Namboothirippad issued a statement against the devaswom alleging that someone changed the calculations he made regarding Guruvayur Ekadasi and printed different from what he had written. Kanipayyur, he has been making crucial contributions in making Guruvayur Panchangam, pointed out that he had recommended December 4 to be celebrated as Ekadasi, but while printing someone changed it. He also added that Bhakthapriya magazine, for which he had given the same calculations, published it right and hence the date came in the right way in their panchangam.  

In the backdrop of Kanipayyur’s latest revelations, Devaswom had convened a meeting of prominent astrologers on Wednesday. The meeting of management committee was then held on Thursday to make the final decision. It was pointed out that unlike previous years, Ekadasi come in two different days this time which led to the confusions.

During such situation, the devaswom generally take the second day as Ekadasi, but this year, the first day, which is December 3 was taken, that led to the whole controversy. “In 1992-93, when a similar situation came, the second day was taken as Ekadasi day. Thus, the meeting unanimously decided to celebrate December 3 and 4 as Ekadasi day,” said devaswom chairman V K Vijayan.

However, Chembai sangeetolsavam will conclude on Ekadasi day as decided earlier. Offering Dwadasi Panam, a ritual observed on the next day of Ekadasi, will be conducted from midnight on December 4 till 9am on December 5. The special lunch ‘Ekadasi Prasada Oottu’ will be held on December 3 and 4. Thrayodasi Oottu, will be held on December 6.

On Ekadasi days, entry to the temple will be allowed only through the common queue and special passes wouldn’t be issued from 6 am to 1 pm. Special entry for parents of children after ‘Choroonu’ rituals will not be allowed on Ekadasi days.

