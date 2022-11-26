Home States Kerala

Kollam leads the way in promoting MSMEs

Kollam currently has 903 new manufacturing units, 3,132 service units, and 4,116 trade units, generating 18,252 jobs.

Published: 26th November 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

jobs, employment, vacancy

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo )

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kollam district is putting up robust performance under the entrepreneurial development programme launched by the Department of Industries to promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state, by starting 8,151 new units.

According to the district administration, the district's goal is to start 11,775 businesses in one year. Therefore, the administration is all set to create a more conducive environment for enterprises. The administration has been organising a dedicated and coordinated effort between various departments,local governments, entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and industry associations.

"Kollam is the most entrepreneur-friendly district in the state. The world has changed dramatically. More entrepreneurs are needed today. As a result, we established a dedicated window in each local body. The single window will help entrepreneurs obtain various licences in less than 15 days. We have placed BTech and MTech graduates as interns in local self-government bodies. These interns will assist companies with subsidies, bank loans, and other issues," said district industry centre general manager Biju Kurian.

After the programme was launched, the district administration conducted a full-fledged awareness and training programme for entrepreneurs in various local bodies. This was followed by loan subsidies and loan melas at the local level, Kurian said. Meanwhile, the district collector's regular review meetings also took place, which helped the administration to understand various issues being faced by businesses.

Kollam currently has 903 new manufacturing units, 3,132 service units, and 4,116 trade units, generating 18,252 jobs. Kollam was leading the first position but was recently overtaken by Wayanad.  The achievement percentage of Kollam is 75.13, which was recently taken over by Wayanad ( 76.51 per cent).

Meanwhile, small and medium-sized associations are also happy with the initiative taken by the administration. According to A Nizarudeen, president of the Kerala State Small Industry Association, the attitude of officials has improved in the past six months. Previously, the entrepreneurs had to bear the brunt of officials' wrath, particularly in local bodies, he said. Kollam is doing well in terms of new business creation, but the key is the sustainability of these initiatives.

A total of Rs 463 crore has been invested in small and medium industries in Kollam as of now. Covid has completely transformed the market. So you need enterprises that can serve for a longer period of time, and that requires continuous efforts," he explained.

Rank

District

Target

Achievement

Achievement %

Investment(cr)

Employment generated

1

Wayanad

3,687

2,821

76.51

168.81

5,956

2

Kollam

11,775

8,846

75.13

463.07

18,252

3

Alappuzha

9,666

6,863

71

367.81

14,628

4

Pathanamthitta

5,408

3,829

70.08

170.87

8,181

5

Thrissur

13,533

9,220

68.13

479.93

19,539
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam entrepreneurial development programme MSME
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp