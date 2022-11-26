Home States Kerala

Special campaign to tackle surge in measles cases in Malappuram

Measles is a viral disease affecting children between the age of six months and three years.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has stepped up vigil across the state in view of the spike in measles cases among children in Malappuram district. The department also plans to start a special campaign to change the attitude of the public in the district against vaccination.

“There is no need to be concerned about the current situation. Everyone should ensure that children are vaccinated,” said Health Minister Veena George. She said the department has already adopted strong containment measures to address the issue.

According to the department, more than 125 persons have been infected in the district. The containment measures and coordination will be led by an additional director of public health in the department. Health officials will visit the locations and carry out containment measures on Saturday and Sunday. The World Health Organisation has also sent a representative who will be involved in the containment measures, said a statement.

Measles is a viral disease affecting children between the age of six months and three years. It can be prevented by giving MR Vaccine (for Measles and Rubella). Usually, the vaccine is given to children under the age of five. The first dose is given after nine months and the second dose after the 16th month. However, a child who misses the schedule can take the dose before he/she turns five, said the statement.

Health experts said the vaccination schedules were affected during the Covid period, and as a result, a lot of children did not take the MR vaccine covered under the universal immunisation programme.The vaccine is given free of cost at government hospitals. The minister said there is enough stock of MR vaccine and vitamin A in the state.

The symptoms of the disease include fever, fever with cough, red eyes and cold. There will be rashes on the body after 3-4 days, followed by vomiting, loose stool and stomach ache. It can be transmitted through droplets from an infected person. Dehydration, pneumonia and pus formation in ears are some of the complications of measles. The pus formation leads to meningitis. Vitamin A deficiency could complicate the disease.

