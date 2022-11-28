Home States Kerala

Kayakers remove over 1,350 kg of garbage from Chaliyar river 

Around 100 paddlers between 13-80 years of age and from different countries participated 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: As much as 1,350 kg of garbage was removed from Chaliyar river as part of the three-day Chaliyar River Paddle by national and international paddlers. The waste collected as part of the river paddle will be sent for recycling.

Asia’s second long-distance kayaking trip concluded with Chaliyar River Paddling on Sunday.
About 100 people from India, Russia, Australia, Singapore, Germany, and the UK participated in the three-day long-distance kayaking awareness trip. Eight of them were women. Thirteen-year-old Shezrin Iqbal from Cheruvannur, Kozhikode, and Ovi Nair Shafiam from Mumbai, were the youngest in the group.

The oldest person was 80-year-old Karl Damschen from Germany. The group travelled 68 km through Chaliyar. The trip was in various types of kayaks, stand-up paddles and canoes. The trip was led by noted Russian kayaker Anton Seshnnikov. Indian sailing star and Asian Games medallist Sweta Shervegar also participated in the Chaliyar River Paddle.

The trip was organised by Kozhikode-based Jellyfish Water Sports Club. The event was organised in collaboration with Kerala Tourism Department, Decathlon, Yolo, Kozhikode Paragon Restaurant and Kerala Energy Management Centre. It is the eighth edition of the long-distance kayaking awareness trip to protect Chaliyar and promote water adventure.

Kaushiq Kodithodika, the founder of Jellyfish Watersports, said that the waste will be segregated and sent for recycling in collaboration with Kozhikode-based Green Worms. The amount of waste collected from the river has made the locals, children and public representatives understand the need for protecting the river from the waste menace. Awareness classes on river conservation were also organised for the students of various schools in the nearby areas of Chaliyar. Apart from these, various types of water sports were also introduced to the local people and children.

Chaliyar River Paddle started from Nilambur on Friday. The trip concluded at 2.30 pm on Sunday at Jellyfish Water Sports Club, Cheruvannur. The kayaking team received a warm welcome throughout the journey. A five-member team of Beypore Coast Guard also joined the kayaking team at Urkadavu. Collector Dr N Tej Lohit Reddy interacted with the kayaking team at Manakadavu.

