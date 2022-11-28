Vizhinjam protest reaches crucial point

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monday is likely to be crucial in the Vizhinjam port protest. While the Latin Church has decided to file an appeal against the HC order allowing port works, the state government is considering charging agitators for the losses incurred due to the protest and informing the court of the decision.

The new developments came after the state decided against holding talks with protesters. The government claimed it took steps to address six of the Church’s seven demands. Antony Raju, Transport Minister and one of the members of the cabinet sub-committee involved with talks, warned the protesters against trying to break the peace and harmony of the land. “In no other protest have the government and police exercised self-restraint to this extent. This should not be seen as frailty,” he said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the government's action against Latin Archbishop Thomas Netto was unheard of. “Do the police register a case against the chief minister and party secretary when CPM members protest? The government is acting like a slave to Adani to suppress fishermen’s protest,” ” he said. Vicar General of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese and general convenor of the protest Eugine H Pereira said it was part of a plot hatched by the government.

“The situation has turned violent by provoking people to protest for their survival. The government has sided with a group to target protesters,” said Pereira, adding that it was unacceptable that the police registered a case against Netto and auxiliary bishop Christudas Rajappan who were not at the protest site.

All parishes under the Thiruvananthapuram diocese read a pastoral letter issued by Netto blaming the government for Saturday’s violence. The letter called for the community to continue the protest.

