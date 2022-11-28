Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam protest reaches crucial point

The new developments came after the state decided against holding talks with protesters. The government claimed it took steps to address six of the Church’s seven demands. 

Published: 28th November 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)

A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monday is likely to be crucial in the Vizhinjam port protest. While the Latin Church has decided to file an appeal against the HC order allowing port works,  the state government is considering charging agitators for the losses incurred due to the protest and informing the court of the decision. 

The new developments came after the state decided against holding talks with protesters. The government claimed it took steps to address six of the Church’s seven demands. Antony Raju, Transport Minister and one of the members of the cabinet sub-committee involved with talks, warned the protesters against trying to break the peace and harmony of the land. “In no other protest have the government and police exercised self-restraint to this extent. This should not be seen as frailty,” he said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the government's action against Latin Archbishop Thomas Netto was unheard of. “Do the police register a case against the chief minister and party secretary when CPM members protest? The government is acting like a slave to Adani to suppress fishermen’s protest,” ” he said. Vicar General of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese and general convenor of the protest Eugine H Pereira said it was part of a plot hatched by the government.

“The situation has turned violent by provoking people to protest for their survival. The government has sided with a group to target protesters,” said Pereira, adding that it was unacceptable that the police registered a case against Netto and auxiliary bishop Christudas Rajappan who were not at the protest site.
All parishes under the Thiruvananthapuram diocese read a pastoral letter issued by Netto blaming the government for Saturday’s violence. The letter called for the community to continue the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam port protest Latin Church
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp