Work on trekking path in Kerala's Neelimala-Appachimedto be over next week

Published: 28th November 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The renovation work on the traditional trekking path Neelimala-Appachimedu will be completed next week. Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan said measures have been taken for the full commissioning of the traditional path to devotees. Devotees waiting in long queues at Valiyanadapandal will be provided with medicated water and biscuits. 

Ananthagopan said the total earnings during the first 10 days of the ongoing pilgrimage season were pegged at Rs 52.55 crore compared to Rs 9.92 crore in the previous pilgrimage season.  

Of the total revenue, the sale proceeds from aravana prasadam was Rs 23.57 crore, appam Rs 2.58 crore and hundi collection `Rs 12.74 crore.

