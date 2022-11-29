Home States Kerala

Govt begins process of curriculum revision in higher education sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Education Department will kick-start the process of comprehensive revision of curriculum in the higher education sector. As part of the preliminary step of evolving a state higher education curriculum framework, a two-day workshop of education experts and other stakeholders will begin in the capital on Tuesday.

The seminar, to be held at the Loyola Extension Centre at Sreekaryam, will be inaugurated by Higher Education Minister R Bindu. A Commission appointed by the government to suggest reforms to the higher education sector had recommended a comprehensive revision of the curriculum.

The minister told reporters here that four-year undergraduate degree courses will be introduced from the next academic year in higher educational institutions.  Besides the Kerala State Higher Education Council and universities, agencies such as ASAP and K-DISC will also be part of the curriculum revision process. A curriculum committee will be constituted with Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment former vice-president and noted scientist Prof Suresh Das as the chairman.

“The curriculum monitoring committee will include academics and educationists of national and international repute besides young faulty members and researchers having international exposure. It will also have representatives from the industry as well,” Bindu said. She added that focus groups will be constituted for each sector.

The two-day workshop will analyse the commission report and general suggestions that evolve in curriculum discussions so as to bring out the model curriculum, the minister added.

