Pathanamthitta village launches spinach project

The spinach village project is being executed by the grama panchayat with the support of Krishi Bhavan.

Published: 29th November 2022 06:08 AM

Pandalam Thekkekara grama panchayat president S Rajendra Prasad inaugurating the spinach village project on Sunday

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pandalam Thekkekara is all set to become the spinach village of Pathanamthitta. The grama panchayat has launched the project to make itself self-sufficient in vegetable production. The spinach cultivation was inaugurated in Parakkara ward of the panchayat.  

Grama panchayat president S Rajendra Prasad inaugurated the initiative. According to him, the panchayat will produce organic spinach and ensure its availability in all the wards. “We will also produce seeds and make the grama panchayat self-sufficient in seed production. After producing the seeds, we will hand them over to all the other wards of the grama panchayat,” Prasad said.

Besides this, the grama panchayat is all set to come to the market with 'Pandalam Thekkekara Banana Leaves' from next year to meet the state's demand for plantain leaves.

Besides this, the grama panchayat is all set to come to the market with ‘Pandalam Thekkekara Banana Leaves’ from next year to meet the state’s demand for plantain leaves.

