Body of Keralite CRPF jawan killed in maoist encounter to be brought to his Palakkad home

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The body of CRPF jawan Mohammed Hakeem, a native of EMS Nagar, Payittamkunnu in Dhoni, who was killed during an encounter with the Maoists in Chattisgarh will be brought from the Coimbatore airport to his house by 8 pm on Wednesday.

The body will be brought from Chattisgarh to Hyderabad and from there to Coimbatore. The death of Mohammed Hakeem was informed to the family members on Tuesday night at around 7.30 pm.

Mohammed Hakeem had come to his house in Dhoni two months ago and returned to work station in Chattisgarh where he has been deployed for the last two years. Mohammed Hakeem had played for the district and state level hockey team while studying in Railway school and for polytechnic course before he joined the CRPF in 2007. He had also represented the CRPF in hockey.

He is survived by his parents, Sulaiman who is a retired army personnel and Nilavaruneesa, his wife Ramseena and four-year-old daughter Afsin.

The body will be kept at the government school in Ummini for people to pay their last respects. The cremation will take place in the premises of the Ummni mosque at 9 am on Thursday morning.

