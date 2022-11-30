Cabinet okays draft bill to remove Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as chancellor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the draft bill to replace Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with subject experts as chancellor of universities.

Amendments will be made to the Acts on Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Calicut University, Kannur University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Digital University Kerala, Sree Narayanaguru Open University, Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kerala University of Health Science and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The bill provides for the removal of the chancellor in case of grave allegations against him. In such cases, the action will be based on the investigation conducted by a former judge of the Supreme Court or High Court.

Meanwhile, ministers who spoke at the Cabinet meeting expressed displeasure over Agriculture Secretary B Ashok's remarks in the file pertaining to the bill on removing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. They said the secretary has overstepped his functions.

In his one-and-a-half-page note, the secretary is reported to have stated the consequences of the proposed bill. He also cited technical issues like the absence of the context for removal in the introduction part of the bill. He also sought rectification in the bill. The meeting decided to convey the displeasure to the secretary.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the draft bill to replace Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with subject experts as chancellor of universities. Amendments will be made to the Acts on Kerala University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Calicut University, Kannur University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Digital University Kerala, Sree Narayanaguru Open University, Kerala Agricultural University, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kerala University of Health Science and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. The bill provides for the removal of the chancellor in case of grave allegations against him. In such cases, the action will be based on the investigation conducted by a former judge of the Supreme Court or High Court. Meanwhile, ministers who spoke at the Cabinet meeting expressed displeasure over Agriculture Secretary B Ashok's remarks in the file pertaining to the bill on removing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. They said the secretary has overstepped his functions. In his one-and-a-half-page note, the secretary is reported to have stated the consequences of the proposed bill. He also cited technical issues like the absence of the context for removal in the introduction part of the bill. He also sought rectification in the bill. The meeting decided to convey the displeasure to the secretary.