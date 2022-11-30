Home States Kerala

How govt’s iron hand helped IOC’s Puthuvype LPG project

LPG import terminal project at Puthuvype in Kochi, faced agitations similar to those at Vizhinjam that scuttled its work repeatedly, is progressing without a whimper for nearly two and half years.

Published: 30th November 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel guard the IOC LPG terminal site at Puthuvype | A Sanesh

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: While Adani Group’s Vizhinjam port project is mired in protests, Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) LPG import terminal project at Puthuvype in Kochi, which faced similar agitation that scuttled its work repeatedly, is progressing without a whimper for nearly two-and-half years.

Reason: Imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in December 2019 by the LDF government, prohibiting public gatherings at the island village. “Section 144 was imposed at IOC Puthuvype site on December 16, 2019, for one year. However, the government is yet to announce lifting of the clampdown. The police bandobast continues at the site, helping us ensure smooth implementation of the work,” said an IOC official on the condition of anonymity.

Puthuvype: Sec 144 helped resume work

The Rs 715-crore LPG import terminal, conceived in late 2000s, has two components: The Multi-User Liquid Terminal (MULT) jetty for unloading LPG at Cochin Port and LPG storage terminal at Puthuvype. While the initial project cost for MULT was fixed at Rs 225 crore, the import terminal’s cost was Rs 490 crore.

Work on MULT, which includes the cooking gas import facility by IOC, was completed on Puthuvype island this March. Work on the LPG terminal, which will eliminate the need to transport LPG from Mangaluru via road, is expected to wrap  up in the first half of next year, thanks to the police security, said officials.

IOC’s LPG terminal project received public attention when the Kerala State Pollution Control Board okayed it in 2013, when UDF was in power. Since then, the project faced disruptions at different times due to protests by residents, environmental activists and political parties, including CPM and Congress.

The stir continued even when the LDF came to power in 2016. Meetings of stakeholders convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan failed and in February 2017, IOC halted the project. The work resumed only after the prohibitory order was enforced.

“Puthuvype protests were very localised. This helped the government in containing them,” said D Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), a Kochi-based thinktank.“At Vizhinjam, the protests are more widespread. The LDF government may not want to invite the wrath of local residents by using an iron hand, given the fact that it gained an upper hand in the Thiruvananthapuram district in 2021 assembly elections,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puthuvype Indian Oil Corporation LPG
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp